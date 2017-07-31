FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin bans VPNs to stop Russians accessing prohibited websites
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China's biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China's biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
July 31, 2017 / 4:23 AM / in 14 hours

Putin bans VPNs to stop Russians accessing prohibited websites

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that prohibits technology that provides access to websites banned in Russia, the government's website showed on Sunday.

The law, already approved by the Duma, the lower house of parliament, will ban the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) and other technologies, known as anonymizers, that allow people to surf the web anonymously. It comes into force on Nov. 1.

Leonid Levin, the head of Duma's information policy committee, has said the law is not intended to impose restrictions on law-abiding citizens but is meant only to block access to "unlawful content," RIA news agency said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

