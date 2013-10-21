* KGB successor wants traffic stored for 12 hours
* Service providers to foot bill for new data storage system
* Putin tightens security before Winter Olympics
MOSCOW, Oct 21 Russian authorities are moving to
expand surveillance of the Internet by requiring service
providers to store all traffic temporarily and make it available
to the top domestic intelligence agency.
Under an order drafted by the Communications Ministry,
providers would have to install equipment that would record and
save all internet traffic for at least 12 hours and grant the
security services exclusive access to the data.
President Vladimir Putin has tightened his grip over Russia
since his election to a third term in March 2012 amid a wave of
opposition protests, and security is being stepped up further
before the Winter Olympics in Sochi.
The draft order, made public on Monday, is likely to deepen
concerns over tighter surveillance of the Internet, where debate
is much freer than in Russia's conventional media and which
security officials have said should be better controlled.
Russia drew global attention concerning a similar spying
programme in the United States and Britain after granting former
U.S. intelligence agency contractor Edward Snowden temporary
asylum.
Snowden's disclosures of sweeping electronic surveillance by
the U.S. National Security Agency started an international
debate about how much governments should be able to spy on their
own citizens.
The Kommersant daily reported that the Russian order had
been drafted with the help of the Federal Security Service
(FSB), the successor to the Soviet-era KGB spy agency. It would
take effect in July if it receives final government approval.
If implemented as proposed, the order would require the FSB
to have access for 12 hours to stored data, including phone
numbers, IP addresses, account names, social network activity
and e-mail addresses.
This would expand the scope of the FSB's existing access to
electronic communications, and be provided by - but not shared
with - mobile network operators and internet service providers.
Kommersant cited a letter sent by Vimpelcom to the
Ministry of Communications, in which the operator of Russia's
No.3 mobile phone network questions the legality and
constitutionality of the draft order.
The Ministry of Communications said in written response to
Reuters that the measures were needed to protect citizens
against "criminals and terrorists".
Vimpelcom declined to comment on the letter, which points
out that in Russia a court order is required for the collection
and release of personal information to the security authorities.
The proposal would also impose large costs on Russian
telecoms as it does not provide for any financing for
data-gathering equipment that they would have to buy and
maintain.