MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia must think about
protecting its Internet against threats from the West, a Kremlin
spokesman said on Friday, in comments that one prominent critic
said could herald moves to control all web-based data exchanges
with the rest of the world.
The Kremlin dismisses accusations that it wants to isolate
the Russian Internet, repeatedly saying its only concern is to
ensure national security, especially as relations with the West
have plunged to Cold War lows over Ukraine.
But the country has passed several laws targeting Internet
use, from making popular bloggers register as media outlets to
forcing websites to store Russians' personal data. President
Vladimir Putin called the web a "CIA special project" earlier
this year.
"It is common knowledge who the main administrator of the
global Internet is," Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by
Interfax news agency on Friday, in what seemed to be a comment
directed at the West.
"And due to their unpredictability, we should think of
ensuring our national security."
Peskov did not specify what the possible threats from the
West were, but added: "Of course, it is in no way possible that
Russia could be unplugged from the global Internet, or that it
is readying or considering such a possibility," he said.
Prominent Internet blogger and Kremlin critic Anton Nossik
said that by citing Western threats, the authorities appeared to
be considering ways to put all incoming and outgoing data under
strict control.
Earlier on Friday, influential business daily Vedomosti
reported that global Internet logistics would be the core
subject of Putin's Security Council meeting next week.
"There comes a moment to discuss the complete unplugging of
Russia from the global Internet, so that no bytes would come
here from abroad," Nossik wrote on his Facebook page. "This is
the issue that has been raised and is being discussed."
Putin has embraced a more traditional, conservative way of
thinking since returning to the presidency in 2012, moving
closer to the Orthodox church and courting an electorate who
increasingly see the West as a declining power.
