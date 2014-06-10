MOSCOW, June 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday a fight against illegal content on the Internet should not become a fight against freedom, seeking to calm fears over a possible clampdown on media and social networking sites.

Putin told a forum on Internet start-up companies: "Under this pretext (banning inappropriate content like paedophilia, drugs, terrorism or suicide) ... one should not introduce any restrictions on civil liberties and the free market." (reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)