MOSCOW May 29 Russian power firm InterRAO
said on Tuesday it offered to buy preferred shares
from minority shareholders in regional electric company
Bashkirenergo for 26.25 roubles ($0.82) per share.
Bashkirenergo, controlled by holding company Sistema
, plans to demerge its electricity grid and power
generation assets and give control of the separate divisions to
the two main shareholders.
The split will see InterRAO, which currently owns a 25.08
percent voting stake in Bashkirenergo, obtain control of the
utility's 4.2 gigawatts of power-generating assets.