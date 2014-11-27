Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 25
ZURICH, April 25 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian power holding InterRao sees its 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, earnings and amortisation (EBITDA) at around 55 billion roubles ($1.16 billion), Ilnyar Mirsiyapov, head of strategy and investment, said on Thursday.
EBITDA is projected at 48-49 billion roubles in 2014, up from 39.2 billion in 2013, the firm's finance director Dmitry Palunin said on a conference call.
Earlier the company announced net profit of 11 billion roubles ($230 million) in the first nine months of 2014. (1 US dollar = 47.5510 Russian rouble) (Reporting By Natalia Lyrchikova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
ZURICH, April 25 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Toshiba Corp will start taking bids for Landis+Gyr, its Swiss smart meter unit, as early as June, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.