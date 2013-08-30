MOSCOW Aug 30 State-controlled Russian energy
group InterRao said on Friday its first-half net loss
widened by 37 percent, year-on-year, to around 14 billion
roubles ($421 million) due to depreciation charges.
If adjusted for non-cash items, the firm recorded net profit
of around 11 billion roubles, up 21 percent year-on-year, on
revenue of 318 billion roubles, InterRao said in a statement.
Sales were up 21 percent, driven by acquisitions of assets
in power generation and as higher selling prices helped results
of its retail division. But rising costs, primarily related to
higher prices for electricity it purchased, erased most revenue
gains, leading to a wider operating loss than the year earlier.
