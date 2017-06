MOSCOW Feb 15 Russian power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday that it continues talks to buy assets from German utility RWE AG.

In December, RWE and Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom terminated talks about joint power production ventures.

"We know that Gazprom terminated (talks) with RWE," Ilnar Mirsiyapov, a member of InterRAO's, board told journalists.

"We continue our talks with this company."

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Megan Davies)