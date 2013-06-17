EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW, June 17 Sberbank Corporate & Investment Business (CIB), a subsidiary of Russia's top lender Sberbank , said on Monday it will open up to $2.2 billion in credit lines to Interros holding company, which manages assets of tycoon Vladimir Potanin.
Interros, which owns a stake in Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, will use the funds for refinancing and investment needs, Sberbank CIB and Interros said in a statement.
The credit lines will have a maturity period for up to five years. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has