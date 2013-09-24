(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe
Investment Summit, click here)
* Monetary policy a poor tool to boost weak economy
* Slowdown reflects structural weaknesses
* High inflation expectations a major concern
By Darya Korsunskaya and Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's central bank has
limited scope to reverse an economic slowdown that reflects
underlying structural problems rather than tight credit, the
bank's new head of monetary policy said.
Ksenia Yudayeva, appointed to head monetary policy under new
Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, defended the bank against
political pressure to cut interest rates to boost growth.
"One shouldn't exaggerate the possibilities for the central
bank to increase economic growth," the U.S.-educated economist
told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
The central bank has left its main lending rates unchanged
for the past year, ignoring calls to cut them even though the
economy has slowed dramatically. Economic growth is expected to
be less than 2 percent this year, well below initial forecasts.
Yudayeva said the bank was not to blame for the slowdown.
"The fall in growth we're seeing most probably has a
structural character," Yudayeva said.
"In essence, all the unused capacities for economic growth
have been exhausted," she added. "We need investment-led growth
for changing the economic structure, and for any economy that's
a definite challenge."
She estimated that Russia's potential economic growth rate
was now 2-2.5 percent - well down from the 4 percent growth seen
over recent years, and of around 7 percent before the 2008-9
financial crisis.
Yudayeva said that slowing growth potential is visible in
all the "BRIC" economies - Brazil, Russia, India and China -
suggesting that this reflects a global economic rebalancing.
In Russia's case, it also reflects problems such as weak
institutional development and over-reliance on natural
resources, she added.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
Yudayeva said that the biggest contribution the central bank
could make to Russia's economic development would be to bring
down inflation - which in turn meant bearing down on stubbornly
high expectations of inflation among ordinary Russians.
"For now the population expects fairly high inflation," she
said, referring to research the central bank has commissioned.
Next year the central bank aims to bring inflation down to
4.5 percent, from above 6 percent at present. The 2014 target
may be raised as a result of a recent government decision to
increase some utility prices, but Yudayeva said the central bank
was still examining the impact of this decision.
She said that inflation ought to fall further before the
central bank would be in a position to use active monetary
policy as a tool for boosting a sluggish economy.
"If the central bank can really reduce inflation to 3-4
percent, and reduce inflation expectations, then we'll be able
really to pursue a counter-cyclical policy. At the moment these
possibilities are very, very limited," she said.
Lower inflation would also help long-term investment in the
economy by reducing uncertainty, she added.
Although playing down the prospects for interest rate cuts
to boost growth, Yudayeva said that the central bank was aiding
economic development by improving the structure of the money
market. For example it was introducing medium-term operations
that widen the range of collateral banks can use to refinance
cheaply.
She also said the bank would press on with its transition to
inflation targeting, a regime that involves tighter control of
interest rates instead of targeting the rouble's exchange rate.
"We don't have a policy of targeting any level of the
rouble: We have quite a flexible and free exchange rate and
we'll go further in that direction," she said.
Nor would the central bank be distracted from its long-term
goals by temporary market jitters caused by the impending
"tapering" of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus,
whose impact on Russia she said was of secondary importance
compared with domestic economic trends.
"We'll look at what happens in the economy," she said. "It
wouldn't make much sense to make any special efforts to react to
the actions of the Fed."
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Timothy Heritage, Maya
Dyakina, Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Jason Bush;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)