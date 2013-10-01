* Retail loans grow three times faster than lending to firms
* Russians pay 20 pct of income on debt, can afford more
* Household debt to GDP at 12 pct very low
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Oct 1 Russian retail lending will
continue to grow at double-digit rates, defying central bank
efforts to restrain it, bankers say, as consumers aspiring to
higher living standards sustain an otherwise weak economy.
Households have piled on debt in recent years, with
unsecured loans on items such as TVs and refrigerators growing
at a rate of up to 50 percent. The rise in corporate loans has,
by contrast, slowed as economic growth touched a four-year low.
The relative health of Russia's 140 million consumers has
encouraged non-banks into the credit space, with mobile phone
operator Megafon considering joining market
leader MTS in offering banking services.
Consumer loans typically charge steep interest rates of
35-45 percent and mature in 1-1/2 years, Moody's estimates. That
churn is costly, and banks want to adopt a more stable model by
offering secured loans, for longer terms at lower rates.
"The retail boom in Russia is at its peak. Quality banking
services aren't available to everyone - and this is where the
growth prospects are," Mikhail Zadornov, CEO of VTB24, told the
recent Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
Sixty million people out of Russia's economically active
population of 75 million, have at least one loan. They spend 20
percent of their income on debt, in line with other emerging
markets, the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH) reckons.
VTB24, which generated around half of group earnings of $2.9
billion last year at Russia's No.2 banking group VTB,
accounts for 13 percent of total Russian retail lending. Its
consumer loan book grew by 43 percent last year.
Worried that the boom may end badly, the central bank has
instructed banks to increase provisioning against retail lending
- especially the high-interest point-of-sale loans many Russians
take out to pay for discretionary items.
The tighter regulations are a sop to Russia's biggest banks
such as top player Sberbank, which is expanding in
consumer lending as well. In a holdover from the Soviet era,
Sberbank is still majority-owned by the central bank.
"This initiative is in favour of the largest universal
banks, who have a small percent of consumer loans in their
portfolios and lower rates, such as Sberbank for example," said
Andrey Klapko, an analyst with Gazprombank.
"I think that the largest universal banks should feel
themselves more confident than banks-monoliners (which
concentrate on just one lending sector)."
POT OF GOLD OR DEAD END?
In the first half of 2013 the rate of growth in banks'
credit card numbers doubled to 41 percent, while the number of
debit cards issued with an overdraft facility - a hidden form of
loans - rose by 28 percent.
But even though non-performing consumer loans and
credit-card debts are up, they remain relatively small at 5.5
percent and 2.8 percent of the total, respectively.
"The rate of consumer lending growth we are seeing may cause
some concerns, but I don't see any shocks here," said Artyom
Konstandyan, CEO of mid-sized Promsvyazbank. "Most banks have
enough capital to cope with potential losses."
Household indebtedness in Russia, at 12 percent of gross
domestic product, is much lower than in most developed
economies, with countries such as Britain seeing a percentage as
high as 100 percent.
NBCH head Alexander Vikulin, whose organisation monitors 9
trillion roubles ($280 billion) in household debts, said
Russians can afford to double the amount the pay on their debts
to 40 percent of their income.
"Neither in the near term, nor in the long term, do we see
any dangers to the Russian banking system," Vikulin said.
INTERNAL GROWTH DRIVER
Despite high oil prices, the Russian economy is flagging due
to low investments. It is forecast to grow at 1.8 percent this
year, the lowest since the 2009 slump.
With the government dragging its feet on growth-promoting
structural reforms, the emerging middle class could keep the
show on the road for Russia's $2 trillion economy.
"In times of weak investment growth ... lending to
households is one of just a few factors to fuel Russian economic
growth," Zadornov said.
Buying a new flat TV or a washing machine is still an
"event" for an average Russian family, said Alexander Tynkovan,
founder and the largest shareholder of electronics retailer
M.Video.
"We have no habit of saving in this generation and, deep
down, Russians have nowhere to invest," he said. "Buying
property or a car is too costly, and we have very few ways of
entertaining ourselves - especially in the provinces."
($1 = 32.3885 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina, Alexei Kalmykov, Lidia
Kelly, Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Writing by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine/Megan Davies)