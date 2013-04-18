April 18 Foreign investors have been fleeing Russia-focused funds this year, putting further pressure on the country's fragile equity markets. Here are some data about fund flows:

- For the week ended on April 10, outflows from Russia-dedicated funds totaled $393 million, according to data from Boston-based fund-tracking firm EPFR Global. It marks the eighth consecutive week of losses for Russia-dedicated funds and the largest since September 2011.

- Cumulative net outflows from Russia-dedicated funds for the year to April 10 were $1.2 billion, EPFR data showed.

- Outflows from Russian-dedicated funds represent 8.4 percent of total Russia-dedicated assets of $12.7 billion - the second-biggest outflows among the BRIC group of countries after Brazil.

- In comparison, Brazil-dedicated funds had outflows of 9.4 percent of assets under management (AUM), India had outflows of 1.3 percent of India-focused AUM and China had inflows of 1.7 percent of China-focused AUM.

- Cumulative net outflows from all equity funds invested in Russia for the year to April 10 were $7 million, according to EPFR, or 0.04 percent of the estimated total allocated $61 billion allocated to Russia - the weakest performance among the BRICs. In comparison, Brazil had inflows of 0.9 percent, China inflows of 3.5 percent and India inflows of 2.4 percent.

- According to Thomson Reuters fund research firm Lipper, more than 400 Russia funds for which it has recent data have shown net outflows of about $830 million in the last three months.

- While equity flows have been negative, there have been recent positive flows into Russia bond funds, according to EPFR.

- The Market Vectors Russia Fund, one of the largest exchange-traded funds focused on Russian stocks, has fallen 13.8 percent so far this year while Russia's MICEX index is down 9.6 percent.

- The nominal dollar amount of MSCI Russia constituents traded on a daily basis in the year to date is down 40 percent compared with full-year 2012, according to one Moscow-based bank, which compares with the MSCI China up 6 percent, MSCI India down 19 percent and MSCI Brazil down 4 percent.

- Average returns for the 400 Russia funds for which Lipper has recent data over the last three months are at a negative 4 percent, while 12-month and three-year losses are 12 percent and 13.5 percent respectively. (Reporting By Megan Davies and Joel Dimmock; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)