BRIEF-Canada's Cenovus to review dividends after buying ConocoPhillips assets
* Says will review dividends, after acquisition of ConocoPhillips Co assets in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
April 18 Foreign investors have been fleeing Russia-focused funds this year, putting further pressure on the country's fragile equity markets. Here are some data about fund flows:
- For the week ended on April 10, outflows from Russia-dedicated funds totaled $393 million, according to data from Boston-based fund-tracking firm EPFR Global. It marks the eighth consecutive week of losses for Russia-dedicated funds and the largest since September 2011.
- Cumulative net outflows from Russia-dedicated funds for the year to April 10 were $1.2 billion, EPFR data showed.
- Outflows from Russian-dedicated funds represent 8.4 percent of total Russia-dedicated assets of $12.7 billion - the second-biggest outflows among the BRIC group of countries after Brazil.
- In comparison, Brazil-dedicated funds had outflows of 9.4 percent of assets under management (AUM), India had outflows of 1.3 percent of India-focused AUM and China had inflows of 1.7 percent of China-focused AUM.
- Cumulative net outflows from all equity funds invested in Russia for the year to April 10 were $7 million, according to EPFR, or 0.04 percent of the estimated total allocated $61 billion allocated to Russia - the weakest performance among the BRICs. In comparison, Brazil had inflows of 0.9 percent, China inflows of 3.5 percent and India inflows of 2.4 percent.
- According to Thomson Reuters fund research firm Lipper, more than 400 Russia funds for which it has recent data have shown net outflows of about $830 million in the last three months.
- While equity flows have been negative, there have been recent positive flows into Russia bond funds, according to EPFR.
- The Market Vectors Russia Fund, one of the largest exchange-traded funds focused on Russian stocks, has fallen 13.8 percent so far this year while Russia's MICEX index is down 9.6 percent.
- The nominal dollar amount of MSCI Russia constituents traded on a daily basis in the year to date is down 40 percent compared with full-year 2012, according to one Moscow-based bank, which compares with the MSCI China up 6 percent, MSCI India down 19 percent and MSCI Brazil down 4 percent.
- Average returns for the 400 Russia funds for which Lipper has recent data over the last three months are at a negative 4 percent, while 12-month and three-year losses are 12 percent and 13.5 percent respectively. (Reporting By Megan Davies and Joel Dimmock; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
March 29 Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc said on Wednesday it would buy ConocoPhillips' 50 percent stake in an oil sands venture owned by the two companies, and some oil and gas assets held by the U.S. company in Alberta and British Columbia for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion).
