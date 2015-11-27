(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Nov 27 Russia is returning from the
investment wilderness after last year's oil price collapse and
Western business sanctions with funds attracted by falling
interest rates and a light 2016 debt repayment calendar.
Those who braved Russian markets this year are already in
line to scoop dollar-based returns of 15-20 percent on equities
and bonds, among the best in the world.
But this merely represents recovery after a horrific 2014
that saw the rouble crash by 40 percent, $150 billion capital
outflows and the spectre of default by Russian companies that
had borrowed heavily in dollars.
Now, almost a year after a dramatic late night 6.5
percentage point interest rate rise to defend the collapsing
rouble, a turnaround for the economy and investment flows may be
nigh. That is, provided geopolitics, oil prices and the domestic
economy all deliver as hoped.
"Russia is definitely one to watch," Mark Burgess, CIO for
Columbia Threadneedle Investments, EMEA told the recent Reuters
Global Investment Outlook summit. "Were there to be any signs of
sanctions being lifted, there would be investment opportunities
being thrown up from that."
Despite the latest geo-political spat with Turkey over the
downing of a Russian warplane, the commonly held view now is
that with Moscow joining the alliance against Islamic State
militants in Syria, ties with the West are on the mend.
That in turn means sanctions imposed for Russia's meddling
in Ukraine may be rolled off in 2016, at least by Europe.
While those measures only bar some companies such as Rosneft
and Sberbank from tapping global capital markets, their removal
will be a gamechanger because of the risk premium they have
added to Russian assets in general.
Other positives: the exchange rate plunge has protected
Russia's balance of payments surplus, and the rouble, having
fallen 20 percent this year in real terms - versus currencies of
trade partners and adjusted for inflation - looks cheap.
Any sign of oil prices bottoming out into next year would
also be a significant catalyst for Russian assets.
And while the economy will remain in recession, the worst of
the downturn may be over, most investors believe.
Also setting Russia apart from emerging peers such as Brazil
and Turkey is a balance of payments surplus that may top 4
percent of annual economic output next year.
That's key at a time of rising U.S. interest rates when
international capital is costlier and harder to come by.
EXTERNAL DEBT
Russian companies have been more resilient than expected, as
their own cash buffers and state aid have headed off anticipated
debt defaults.
That scenario looks even more unlikely now, given their
external debt repayments amount to around $75 billion next year,
versus well over $100 billion in 2015 and almost $50 billion
just in the last 2014 quarter.
"The market is looking ahead and seeing external debt as
less of a headwind," UBS strategist Manik Narain said.
Refinancing debt has been also less onerous than feared.
Russian bankers say they are flush with dollars, as firms
fearing asset freezes by the West have repatriated cash held
abroad - state-run lender VTB for instance says its corporate
deposits have swollen 20 percent in the past year and loan books
have grown 13 percent.
Receding default risk has helped the yield premia offered by
Russian companies' dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries to fall a
massive 4 percentage points this year, according to JPMorgan
which runs the most widely used emerging debt indexes.
Russian corporate bonds have returned 26 percent this year,
more than double total returns on the CEMBI index, JPM said,
predicting that low supply of new bonds and geopolitics will
support gains into 2016.
RATE CUTS
Russian local bonds may prove even more juicy.
Thanks to the rouble's bounce from record lows and five
interest rate cuts, Russia tops this year's local emerging debt
league tables with 20 percent returns, but similar gains can be
expected in 2016, says JPMorgan which advises clients to hold
more Russian debt than the country's weight in the index.
That view assumes inflation will slow, allowing more rate
cuts. Reuters polls forecast end-2016 inflation at 8 percent,
from about 13 percent now, while interest rates are seen
dropping to 8 percent from 11 percent.
"I like Russia for several reasons...first, rate cuts will
lead to lower yields and second, we expect the rouble to
stabilise because of oil and greater engagement with the West,"
said Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging debt at NN Investment
Partners, who has been raising allocation to Russian debt.
Adjusted for inflation, Russian government spending should
contract 5 percent next year after a 15 percent fall in 2015,
savagely compressing price growth and making domestic debt a
good structural trade, said David Hauner head of EEMEA debt and
strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Our core view continues to be that Russian yields will come
down very substantially...this is an economy which is very
disinflationary in terms of trend with a very contractionary
fiscal policy," he said.
It is harder to make a case for equities, given recession,
weak commodities and the consumer demand squeeze. But Ken
Lambden, chief investment officer of Baring Asset Management
sees opportunities in sectors such as internet and retail.
"We are quite specifically looking to divide the Russian
economy into new Russia and old Russia," he told the Reuters
summit.
