* Moscow Exchange says structural reforms help reverse
downward trend
* Diversity of products helps Moscow Exchange grow business
* Russian privatisation plans still in the pipeline
By Nikita Pavlov and Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia's stock market is set to
rebound, thanks in part to reforms to bring trading in line with
international norms, Moscow Exchange's chief executive said on
Monday.
Selling at a near 50-percent discount to those of other
emerging nations, Russian stocks have something of a pariah
status for foreign investors worried at corruption and stalled
efforts to modernise the economy.
"There is nothing left but upside," Alexander Afanasiev told
the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
Structural reforms to simplify share trading and settlement,
in line with top international bourses, had helped arrest a
trend of falling trading volumes, he said.
Turnover was down 30 percent in the year to the end of
August compared to the same period of 2012. But average daily
volume so far in September is 41 billion roubles ($1.3 billion),
30 percent higher than in the first eight months of the year.
Meanwhile, the RTS index has gained 12 percent so
far this month - outpacing a 9 percent rise in the MSCI emerging
markets index. Russian stocks are still down over 4
percent year to date.
Appetite for Russian stocks has been hit by corporate
governance scandals, such as Rosneft's takeover of
TNK-BP early this year, which left minority shareholders in the
Anglo-Russian oil venture nursing losses.
Russian stocks trade an average price to earnings ratio of
about 5 - half that of countries in the emerging markets index.
Despite the decline in equity trading, Moscow Exchange's net
income rose 39 percent in the first half of the year with forex,
money markets and derivatives all growing.
"Diversification allows us to grow our business at different
stages of the cycle," Afanasyev said.
The exchange started a new central securities depository
last year to simplify trading and settlement. In September, it
moved to a two-day "T+2" settlement system, in line with
international practice.
In another step to make the exchange more accessible for
foreign investors, Euroclear Bank and Clearsteam should begin
settling trades in Russian stocks by next July - possibly
sooner, Afanasiev said.
This autumn, the Moscow Exchange is planning to launch gold
trading and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives clearing.
Russia is, meanwhile, seeking to boost demand from domestic
investors, considering tax exemptions on capital gains and
working on a pension reform that would free up funds for stock
investment.
"Private investors have again shown interest in market risk.
For now, there are no reasons for such low valuations of Russian
stocks," said Afanasiev.
The decline in the market has also discouraged the state's
$50 billion privatisation plan.
The government has halved its privatisation target for next
year after revenues from selling state enterprises have
repeatedly fallen short of target.
"Very detailed work is being done on the offerings of
specific companies," Afansiev said. "It is understood that the
owner must choose the right moment to place shares".
($1 = 31.8200 Russian roubles)
