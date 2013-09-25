(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe
* Expects no major impact on demand from economic slowdown
* Says multi-channel model more sustainable than pure online
* To open 30-35 new stores annually in 2014-16
By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian home electronics and
white goods retailer M.video is confident that
consumers will continue to spend rather than save, despite a
sharp economic slowdown.
Across Europe, retailers are struggling as government
efforts to bring down national debts reduces disposable incomes.
Electrical store groups have been particularly exposed because
they sell goods that are not essential.
Alexander Tynkovan, the founder, main shareholder and chief
executive of M.video - Russia's answer to Britain's Dixons
- told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit that he was
not budgeting for any sharp decline in Russia's consumption.
"We have no habit of saving in this generation and, deep
down, Russians have nowhere to invest," he said. "Buying
property or a car is too costly, and we have very few ways of
entertaining ourselves - especially in the provinces."
Buying a new fridge or a washing machine is still an event
for an average Russian family, said Tynkovan, and consumers keep
flocking to electrical goods stores even when crisis bites.
There was no expectation of rapid growth like that during
the early 2000s, but nor did he foresee a drop.
"If there is a recession and people lack money, they will of
course eat first and then buy anything else but we do not expect
Russians only to have money to eat and not a kopeck more."
The slowdown means some Russians will struggle to pay debts
they have piled up, but Tynkovan does not expect a pinch as
M.video targets middle-class and higher-income shoppers.
Growth is expected to slow to below 2 percent this year, but
consumer spending has held up.
OMNI-CHANNEL VS AMAZON
M.video opened its first store in 1993 on central Moscow's
Maroseika street, giving the name 'M' to the network which now
counts more than 300 outlets in 140 Russian cities.
Having expanded into bigger cities with spacious stores, the
company is now opening smaller outlets after combining its
stores and internet business.
Tynkovan shrugged off the competitive threat from a growing
number of online firms which often struggle to provide the
service levels demanded by customers and fail to make profits.
"We have strong doubts about the pure online model," he
said. "In a 5- to 10-year perspective, I see two prevailing
models - our 'omni-channel' and Amazon's."
The world's largest Internet retailer, Amazon, has
yet to make a foray into Russia but Tynkovan said poor
infrastructure and a consumer preference for paying with cash
rather than plastic would be a constraint to expansion.
"In Russia we do everything that Amazon does. Our main
specialisation is competent stock management," he said "And we
are good at predicting our sales."
He said M.video was in talks with PayPal, the online payment
service owned by eBay Inc, which has recently started
operations in Russian roubles, to accept customer payments.
Fast growth of internet use in Russia in recent years has
spawned hundreds of e-commerce start-ups, which are accused of
using "grey schemes" to deliver products to Russia.
That market has been stable, but Tynkovan said it may surge
if the government lifts a ban on parallel imports - goods
intended by their manufacturer for use in one country but
imported and resold in another.
This could deter foreign electronics manufacturers from
investing in local production - a goal pursued by the government
to diversify Russia's resource-based economy, he said.
Tynkovan said M.video aims to open 30-35 new stores a year
in 2014-2016, against 40 openings in 2013, increasing the
density of stores rather than expanding into new regions.
Opening its own stores rather than acquiring existing ones
remains a priority for M.video after it decided against a merger
with competitor Eldorado, owned by Czech magnate Petr Kellner's
investment group PPF.
"We've started to open (smaller) stores and thanks to the
internet we can decrease the stock in the stores, this is why
physical (space) is losing its appeal for us," said Tynkovan,
who is eyeing expansion into Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
