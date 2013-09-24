(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe
MOSCOW, Sept 24 The Russian government should
avoid deeper austerity at a time when economic growth is slowing
down, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Reuters
Russia Investment Summit on Tuesday.
But he also said that without further structural reforms to
the budget and measures to cut spending by bloated state
monopolies, Russia may face "significant risks" in within five
years.
His comments come on the same day that the International
Monetary Fund urged Russia to pursue gradual fiscal tightening
in the medium term, warning that risks to Russia's economy "are
tilted to the downside".
Siluanov said he disagreed with the IMF's call for deeper
cuts and the budget was already tight enough.
"In a period of slower growth in the economy one should not
cut state demand because that will deliver a double blow to the
economy," Siluanov said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Jason Bush and Rutrh Pitchford)