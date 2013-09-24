(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe
* Cutting state demand would deal "double blow" - Siluanov
* Spending pressures to mount in 2017-18
* State monopolies need to curb investment costs
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's government should avoid
deeper austerity measures at a time of slowing economic growth,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Reuters Russia
Investment Summit on Tuesday.
But he also said that without further structural reforms to
the budget and measures to cut spending by state monopolies,
Russia may face "significant risks" from a rise in spending
within five years.
His comments came on the day that the International Monetary
Fund urged Russia to pursue gradual fiscal tightening in the
medium term, warning that risks to Russia's economy "are tilted
to the downside".
Siluanov disagreed with the IMF's call for deeper cuts,
saying that the budget of the world's eighth-largest economy was
already tight enough.
"In a period of slower growth in the economy one should not
cut state demand because that will deliver a double blow to the
economy," Siluanov said.
The economy grew by 1.2 percent in the second-quarter, half
the rate of the United States and even further below most of
Russia's emerging market peers. Growth estimates for the year
now stand at 1.8 percent - half the initial forecasts.
Last week, the government approved a budget for the next
three years which partially postponed financing of President
Vladimir Putin wide-ranging pre-election promises. Despite those
cuts, however, the budget deficit will not disappear.
DEFICIT TO STAY
In 2015, Russia now foresees a deficit of 1 percent of gross
domestic product, projecting that to narrow to 0.6 percent of
GDP in 2016.
Stripping out oil and gas taxes, which account for over half
the federal budget, the underlying picture looks more difficult.
The non-oil deficit, which the IMF has repeatedly urged Russia
to cut, will fall from 10.3 percent of GDP in 2013 only to 8.4
percent in 2016 - twice the pre-financial crisis level.
Siluanov defended the 2013-2016 budget as having "turned out
well" despite a lot of pressure to raise spending.
But he warned that the three-year plan leaves costly
spending decisions to be financed in 2017-18 - including a
planned rise in military spending - which meant Russia should
already prepare for "this difficult period."
Closer attention should be paid to the state monopolies
which dominate the economy, he said, suggesting their costs
could be reduced by as much as 10 percent without cutting back
on the goods and services they need to operate.
"As we say in Russia: many make money not from profit but
from costs," Siluanov said. "The government should look into how
effective are procurement and investment by large companies with
state stakes in them, how they correspond with national goals."
