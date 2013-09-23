(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here)

MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian and foreign investors could buy a stake in potash producer Uralkali, while there is no sense for the government to take on risks of ownership on itself, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told Reuters on Monday.

Speculation that tycoon Suleiman Kerimov may sell his Uralkali stake has mounted since the Russian firm triggered a row with Belarus by pulling out of a sales cartel with state-owned Belaruskali in July.

"It is a company that could be bought by a huge number of Russian and foreign investors," Shuvalov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. "Nobody has considered a consolidation of the asset under a state banner at all." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)