beaten-down Russian stocks and bonds have been rewarded with
some of the best returns in emerging markets so far in 2015.
Foreign investors fled Russia last year, panicked by an oil
price collapse, a simmering conflict on the Russia-Ukraine
border and Western sanctions that effectively froze the country
out of credit markets. The subsequent 50 percent plunge in the
rouble's exchange rate between May and December provided another
catalyst for the exodus.
Those fears have not entirely vanished. Yet since the start
of the year, oil has bounced 25 percent, the rouble has
stabilised, and the central bank is reversing last year's
interest rate hikes, cutting rates on Friday to 14 percent.
"We held nothing (in Russia) from about February last year,
to December, and since December we have put our money back to
work," said Paul McNamara, investment director for emerging
markets at GAM.
Russian asset prices, always cheap but especially so these
days, were a factor, McNamara said.
"Usually one of the things we try and do is buy things that
are beaten up - after owning no Russia last year we started
buying Russia," he added.
Investors such as McNamara have been amply rewarded so far,
as Russian stocks and bonds have returned in excess of 5
percent, outstripping most other emerging markets as these
graphics show:
link.reuters.com/bub37v
link.reuters.com/weh36s
Russia-dedicated bond funds tracked by Boston-based data
provider EPFR Global have received $116 million so far this
year, though this only partly reverses last year's $864 million.
For some bond investors, the 13 percent yield on one-year
local government debt appears a fair compensation for political
risk. Dollar debt yields almost 5 percentage points above U.S.
Treasuries, close to what countries such as Ethiopia and
Pakistan, with far lower credit ratings, pay.
Moreover, with the Russian government and companies unable
to place new hard currency debt, sovereign external debt stands
at $54 billion, down $2 billion from year-ago levels.
Costa Vayenas, head of EM investment at UBS Wealth
Management says he is "not underweight" Russia.
"What you have are bonds that are certainly at the sovereign
level very cheap, especially when you consider the Russian
sovereign can pay back the entire stock of debt this afternoon
if it wants to," Vayenas said, referring to Russia's $350
billion war chest.
A key component of recent investor confidence has been the
rouble's relative stability compared to other high-yielding
emerging currencies such as Turkish lira and Brazilian real that
are feeling the heat from the looming U.S. interest rate rise.
The rouble's real effective exchange rate (REER) - a gauge
of whether a currency is overvalued or undervalued - stood 25
percent below its 10-year average in February, this graphic
shows: link.reuters.com/vuf47v
STOCKS SOAR
Those who correctly timed their return to Russian stocks
will also have watched them outperform virtually every other
emerging market this year. In dollar terms, Russian equities are
up 15 percent this year.
Russia equity funds tracked by EPFR have done better than
any other developing country group, enjoying inflows of over
$400 million this year, even though falling retail sales, wages
and capital spending all point to a deep economic recession.
One reason for the bounce is that Russian stocks are at
least twice as cheap as emerging market peers on a forward
earnings and price-book: link.reuters.com/guv77v
But for Matt Linsey, who runs GAM's North of South emerging
equity fund, Russian companies' propensity to return money to
shareholders via dividends is the main lure. Russian dividend
yields - the ratio of dividends versus share prices - are among
the highest in the world: link.reuters.com/vaj66s
"What you have seen is some of the domestic stocks have been
increasing their dividend quite surprisingly," said Linsey.
"Companies are returning a lot more cash to shareholders."
Gas firm Novatek for instance has recommended
raising dividends by a third, while Lukoil, said it
would maintain dividends even if oil falls to $40 a barrel.
Whether market gains continue will hinge on oil and a
rollback of Western sanctions imposed on Russia's financial and
energy sectors last July. Many are not convinced.
"I can't deny the pricing is not attractive but to my mind
there are still non-economic non-market risks attached to
investing in Russia," said Kieran Curtis, a bond fund manager at
Standard Life Investments who is happy to stay on the sidelines.
He noted that Russia's weighting in the emerging market debt
benchmark GBI-EM has more than halved in the past year to 4.5
percent as outstanding debt has fallen. That makes missing a
market bounce less painful for fund managers.
"If Russia was still 10 percent of the benchmark that my
fund is measured against, it would be more uncomfortable for me
to be short," Curtis added.
