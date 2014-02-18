BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , is aiming to launch its planned London initial public offering in mid-March, two banking sources said on Tuesday.
The company is aiming to raise around $300 million to $400 million, one of the sources said. The offering will include new shares, the source added.
JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Citi and Renaissance Capital will be working on the offering, the sources said.
April 28 Australian markets were dragged lower by miners on Friday, after dips in overnight commodity prices pared previous sessions' gains while New Zealand stocks surged to a seven-month high, led by industrial and utility shares.