BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
MOSCOW Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
The company's IPO book is fully covered and will be closed on Tuesday afternoon, it also said. (Reporting by Olga Popova,; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua