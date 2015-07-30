MOSCOW, July 30 Russia is modernising its S-300
missile system to supply to Iran, an adviser to Russian
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, RIA news agency
reported.
"It has partially been updated, separate elements are still
being updated," said Vladimir Kozhin, a presidential adviser on
military matters, referring to the S-300 system. "It will be
that very S-300 complex that Iran wanted to receive."
Russia says it cancelled a contract to deliver the advanced
missile system to Iran in 2010 under pressure from the West. But
Putin lifted that self-imposed ban in April following an interim
nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Moscow is hoping to reap economic and trade benefits now
that a more comprehensive nuclear deal between Iran and world
powers has been reached, allowing for an easing of sanctions on
the Islamic republic.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed
Israel's "dismay" at Russia's decision to supply the S-300s to
Iran.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Larry King)