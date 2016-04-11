(Adds quotes and background)
DUBAI, April 11 Russia has delivered the first
part of an advanced missile defence system to Iran, Iranian
media reported on Monday, starting to equip Tehran with
technology that was blocked before it signed a deal with world
powers on its nuclear programme.
The S-300 surface-to-air system was first deployed at the
height of the Cold War in 1979.
In its updated form it is one of the most advanced systems
of its kind and, according to British security think tank RUSI,
can engage multiple aircraft and ballistic missiles around 150
km (90 miles) away.
Russia's agreement to provide Iran with S-300 has sparked
concern in Israel, whose government Iran has said it aims to
destroy.
In a recorded transmission, state television showed Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hossein Jaber Ansari telling a news
conference on Monday: "I announce today that the first phase of
this (delayed) contract has been implemented."
Ansari was replying to reporters' questions about videos on
social media showing what appeared to be parts of an S-300
missile system on trucks in northern Iran.
Russia says it cancelled a contract to deliver S-300s to
Iran in 2010 under pressure from the West. President Vladimir
Putin lifted that self-imposed ban in April 2015, after an
interim agreement that paved the way for July's full nuclear
deal.
The U.S. military has said it has accounted for the possible
delivery of the S-300 to Iran in its contingency planning.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean
and John Stonestreet)