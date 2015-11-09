(Adds Chemezov remarks to Reuters in Dubai)
MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia and Iran have signed a
contract for Moscow to supply Tehran with S-300 surface-to-air
missile systems, Sergei Chemezov, the chief executive of Russian
state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec, was quoted by the RIA
news agency as saying on Monday.
"S-300, the air defence system, the contract has already
been signed," Chemezov was quoted as saying at the Dubai
Airshow.
A nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers earlier
this deal has put Sunni-ruled Gulf monarchies on edge: They fear
Tehran's rapprochement with the West will allow it to pursue an
expansionist agenda in the region.
Chemezov said Gulf countries had no reason to feel
threatened by the deal.
"This is defence equipment. And we are ready to offer this
defence equipment to any country," Chemezov later told Reuters
in Dubai, speaking through interpreters.
"So if the Gulf countries are not going to attack Iran ...
why should they be threatened? Because this is defence
equipment."
He said that Saudi Arabia, arch-rival of Iran, had
approached his firm "several times" requesting that it not
deliver the equipment.
"Five years ago ... even now, up to now ... And we said that
the S-300 is not capable to attack ... to reach the neighbouring
countries."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning in Moscow and Yara Bayoumy in
Dubai; Writing by Maria Kiselyova/Yara Bayoumy, Editing by
William Maclean)