* Gazprom says Iran interested, sees project being realised
* Talks show close economic ties between 2 top gas producers
By Jennifer Rankin
MOSCOW, March 14 Russia and Iran have held
talks on building an underground gas storage facility near
Tehran, a Gazprom executive said in the company
magazine, showing their continued interest in doing business
amid Western economic sanctions against Iran.
The talks underscore the close economic ties between the
world's top two gas producers, while the United States and
European Union seek to force Iran into concessions over its
nuclear programme.
"Last year preliminary negotiations were conducted with
Iranian specialists on the question of building, with our
participation, an underground gas storage facility in the Tehran
region," Valery Khloptsov, chief executive of Podzemgazprom, a
Gazprom subsidiary, said in an interview published on Wednesday.
"I think that ... this project will be realised because our
foreign partners are very interested in this," he added.
A Gazprom spokesman could not immediately respond to a
request for further comment.
Podzemgazprom, which is wholly owned by the Russian
state-controlled gas export monopoly, builds and maintains
underground facilities to store gas, oil and industrial waste in
Russia and other ex-Soviet countries.
The United States and European Union have sought to tighten
the net around the Islamic Republic, focusing in particular on
its energy industry.
Russia has approved four rounds of sanctions against Iran's
nuclear enrichment programme in the U.N Security Council in
recent years but considers further sanctions to be futile.
The foreign ministry criticised the EU ban on Iranian oil
and other economic sanctions as "deeply mistaken".
Russia and Iran further cemented their economic ties -
spanning nuclear power to dates - when they recently chose to
abandon the dollar for bilateral trade and use their domestic
rouble and rial currencies instead.
As Western companies have been forced to pull out of the
Islamic state as sanctions have tightened, Russia has not always
filled the gap. Iran abandoned plans to work with Gazprom on the
Azar oil field last October, despite years of talks with the
Russian energy giant.
When Iran announced in December that it had signed a $1
billion deal with Russia's Tatneft to develop the
Zagheh oil field on the Persian Gulf, the plan was denied by
Tatneft the following day.
(editing by Jane Baird)