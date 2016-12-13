(Adds details, quotes)
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Oksana Kobzeva
TEHRAN/MOSCOW/BEIRUT Dec 13 Russian oil
producer Gazprom Neft and National Iranian Oil Company
(NIOC) agreed on Tuesday to conduct a study into the possible
development of two oil fields in Iran, Russia's energy ministry
Alexander Novak said.
Iran, OPEC's third largest oil producer, plans to launch
next year a new-style contract for helping develop its oil and
gas fields with invitations to tender to be the first since the
lifting of sanctions.
Novak said Gazprom Neft, the oil producing unit of gas
monopoly Gazprom, has signed a memorandum of
understanding with NIOC and Gazprom Neft will now conduct a
study for the Changouleh and Cheshmeh-Khosh oil fields in
Western Iran. A deal on producing oil at the two fields could
follow, the minister said.
He also said on Tuesday that Gazprom and Russia's largest
oil producer Rosneft have signed a separate memorandum
with NIOC.
Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told
reporters in Tehran that his company has been interested in
joint liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.
Russia, which has already signed several memorandums of
understanding with Iran, has the largest share of Iran's oil
field development studies compared with other countries involved
in oil exploration there, Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar
Zanganeh was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.
Zanganeh also said Iran would finalise another deal in the
next two days to sell Russia 100,000 barrels of crude oil per
day.
Commenting on the recent OPEC deal to cut oil output,
Zangeneh said: "The talks between the two countries' leaders
were essential and very significant in this matter."
He said oil prices were likely to settle at $50-55 per
barrel.
"No other country may have influence on Russia's and Iran's
intention to develop ties", Iranian Communications Minister
Mahmoud Vaezi said at the talks with Russia's Novak.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Beirut and Oksana
Kobzeva in Tehran, additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in
Moscow,; writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh,
Greg Mahlich)