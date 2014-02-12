UPDATE 8-Oil dives, sending U.S. crude below $50 for first time in 2 weeks
* Russian energy minister won't say whether to join new OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, data and comments to settlement)
MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's economy minister will visit Iran in April to discuss a broad range of trade issues, he said on Wednesday, following reports from Tehran of a possible barter deal involving Iranian oil exports.
"The trip will probably happen - it won't be in March but at the end of April," the minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editig by Steve Gutterman)
* U.S. crude dips below $50 a barrel for first time since April 4