MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin
is expected to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while they
are in Tajikistan for a security summit on Friday to discuss
trade and economic ties, a Kremlin official said.
He did not say whether they would touch on an "oil-for-goods
deal" which Tehran and Moscow have been discussing as a way to
get round Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine
crisis and on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
"Naturally, the main focus will be on strengthening trade
and economic ties," Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov
told reporters in Moscow at a briefing on Wednesday before the
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Tajik
capital, Dushanbe.
He said Russia and Iran were concerned about a "certain
trade decline". Kremlin data showed an almost one-third decline
in trade turnover to $1.6 billion last year following Western
sanctions against the oil-producing Middle Eastern nation.
Russia is looking to supply grain worth up to $500 million
per year to Iran in exchange for oil, Russia's state grain
trader said, in a further reduction to the value of a
long-negotiated barter deal between the two countries.
Energy Minister Alexander Novak told state-run Rossyia-24
television that negotiations on the "oil-for-food" deal had not
started yet but did not rule out the possibility of a deal being
completed in the future.
Ushakov said the two leaders would also discuss progress
with Iran's nuclear programme, as well as the Iraq and Syria
crises.
Tehran said in June it expected to sign a deal later this
year with Russia to build two new 1,000-megawatt nuclear
reactors in Iran, potentially boosting its case that it is
refining uranium for civilian energy.
Russia, which built the Islamic Republic's first nuclear
power station in Bushehr on the Gulf coast of southwest Iran, is
one of six world powers negotiating with Iran on a long-term
agreement to end a decade-old dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme. Iran says its programme is peaceful but the West says
it may be aimed at developing a nuclear arms capability.
The SCO groups China and the former Soviet republics of
Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Iran
has observer status.
