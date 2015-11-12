MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia is considering providing two loans worth $7 billion in total to Iran, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in Moscow on Thursday.

Russia's state Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Iran's central bank are in talks on 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) loan to Iran, while Russia and Iran are also in talks over intergovernmental loan from Russia to Iran worth $5 billion, Novak told reporters.

($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)