Europeans offer support, sympathy for Manchester attack
BRUSSELS The leaders of Europe sent Britain offers of support and sympathy following the suicide bombing of a pop concert in Manchester overnight that killed 22 people, including children.
MOSCOW Russia will begin the first shipment of its S-300 air defence missile systems to Iran in the coming days, Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.
"I don't know if this will happen today, but they (S-300 missiles) will be loaded (for shipment to Iran)," the agency quoted Zamir Kabulov, a department chief at the Foreign Ministry, as saying.
SAN FRANCISCO Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.