MOSCOW Russia will begin the first shipment of its S-300 air defence missile systems to Iran in the coming days, Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.

"I don't know if this will happen today, but they (S-300 missiles) will be loaded (for shipment to Iran)," the agency quoted Zamir Kabulov, a department chief at the Foreign Ministry, as saying.

