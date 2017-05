MOSCOW Russia is supplying its S-300 air defence missile systems to Iran ahead of schedule and is now in talks with the Islamic Republic on deliveries of other military equipment, the head of Russia's federal arms exports service, FSVTS, said on Tuesday.

"The talk is about only permitted items which are not on the U.N. list of banned (weapons)," Alexander Fomin told reporters. He did not elaborate.

