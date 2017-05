Russian S-300 anti-missile rocket system move along a central street during a rehearsal for a military parade in Moscow May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin/Files

MOSCOW Russia will deliver several divisions of its S-300 air defence missile system to Iran by the end of this year, Interfax news agency quoted Russian presidential aide Vladimir Kozhin as saying on Thursday.

Kozhin also said that so far this year Russia had delivered to Iran "around" one division.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)