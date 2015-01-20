MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia may fulfil the delivery of S-300 air defence missile systems, long delayed after Western pressure, following a meeting between Iran and Russia's defence ministers in Tehran, RIA state news said on Tuesday.

"A step was taken in the direction of cooperation on the economy and arms technology, at least such defensive systems such as the S-300 and S-400. Probably we will deliver them," RIA quoted Colonel General Leonid Ivashov as saying.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove and Parisa Hafezi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)