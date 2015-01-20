Samsung Elec to announce personnel moves for components business separately
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia may fulfil the delivery of S-300 air defence missile systems, long delayed after Western pressure, following a meeting between Iran and Russia's defence ministers in Tehran, RIA state news said on Tuesday.
"A step was taken in the direction of cooperation on the economy and arms technology, at least such defensive systems such as the S-300 and S-400. Probably we will deliver them," RIA quoted Colonel General Leonid Ivashov as saying.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove and Parisa Hafezi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
May 10 SoftBank's bid to merge its satellite technology startup with Intelsat SA teetered on Wednesday, as some Intelsat creditors held up the deal and a few made a last-minute offer to rescue it, people familiar with the matter said.