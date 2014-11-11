(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia will build two new nuclear
power plant units in Iran under an agreement signed in Moscow on
Tuesday between subsidiaries of the two countries' state atomic
agencies.
The agreement precedes a Nov. 24 deadline for a deal at
talks between Iran and world powers that would curb Tehran's
nuclear programme, which the West says may be aimed at building
atomic weapons but Iran says is for peaceful purposes.
Russia, which is involved in those talks, will also
cooperate with Teheran on developing more nuclear power units in
Iran, and consider producing nuclear fuel components there,
according to a memorandum signed by the heads of the state
atomic bodies, Sergey Kirienko of Russia's Rosatom and Ali Akbar
Salehi of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI).
Iran already runs one Russian-built reactor in its Bushehr
power plant.
(Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska,
editing by Timothy Heritage)