MOSCOW Nov 13 World powers and Iran may not be
able to secure a deal on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme
before their Nov. 24 deadline, Russian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.
The six powers - Russia, China, the United States, France,
Britain and Germany - want to ensure Iran's nuclear programme
does not enable it to build nuclear weapons, though Iran says
its nuclear work is for civil needs.
"It is not completely ruled out that more time could be
needed to reach a mutually beneficial compromise," Lukashevich
was quoted by Interfax news agency as telling reporters.
"We have emphasised that all parties are striving to meet
this deadline. But what is more important, a deadline or a real
agreement?"
Russia has traditionally had closer ties with Iran than
other participants of the talks, after constructing the nuclear
power station in Bushehr on the coast of the Persian Gulf.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said this week
Moscow was doing all it could to help secure an agreement and he
expressed optimism a deal could be secured before Nov. 24.
The agreement is meant to assure the West that Iran's
nuclear programme would not be used for military ends in return
for a possible easing of sanctions on Iran.
Some diplomats have said a simple extension of the
negotiations is possible, and a senior Iranian official said
this could be done until March. The talks have already been
extended - by four months in July.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Thomas Grove, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)