MOSCOW Nov 23 President Vladimir Putin has
eased an export ban on nuclear equipment and technology to Iran,
a Kremlin decree published on Monday showed, after Tehran struck
a deal with world powers on its nuclear programme in July.
The decree, issued on the same day as Putin arrived in Iran
on an official visit, said Russian firms were now authorised to
export hardware and to provide financial and technical advice to
help Iran with three specific tasks.
They were listed as helping it modify two cascades at its
Fordow uranium enrichment plant, supporting Iranian efforts to
export enriched uranium in exchange for raw uranium supplies,
and helping Iran modernise its Arak heavy water reactor.
The decision follows a landmark deal between six world
powers and Tehran in July, under which Iran agreed long-term
curbs on a nuclear program that the West has suspected was aimed
at creating a nuclear bomb.
The deal will lift international sanctions on Iran in
exchange for at least a decade of curbs on the country's nuclear
activity including reducing the number of centrifuges used to
enrich uranium, and its enriched uranium stockpile.
Putin, who will attend a summit of gas exporting countries
on Monday in Tehran, is also expected to meet Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani and to discuss the Syria conflict.
