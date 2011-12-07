DOHA Dec 7 Banning Iranian oil sales
would be a political move and Russia does not believe energy
supplies should be used to exert pressure, Russia's energy
minister said on Wednesday.
European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
on Tuesday that he thought a possible ban on Iranian oil, which
has consensus among some EU states, should include both the
United States and Russia.
"It is quite obvious that this decision is based on some
political motivation," Sergei Shmatko told reporters on the
sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress, adding that in such
cases Russia tries to remain absolutely neutral.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Tom Bergin; Editing by Amran
Abocar)