DOHA Dec 7 Banning Iranian oil sales
would be a political move and Russia does not believe energy
supplies should be used to exert pressure, Russia's energy
minister said on Wednesday.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on
Tuesday there was consensus among some EU countries to ban
imports of Iranian oil and that Europe hoped to bring Russia on
board in a global ban.
But the world's biggest crude oil producer, which does not
import any Iranian crude, is unlikely to back the plan aimed at
piling pressure on Iran to drop its disputed nuclear programme.
"It is quite obvious that this decision is based on some
political motivation ... In these situations we try to be as
neutral as possible," Sergei Shmatko told reporters on the
sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress.
"Do you realise the impact of this decision once it is
made?" he said, without elaborating.
Some EU countries are worried that a ban on imports of
Iranian oil could damage their own fragile economies more than
it would Iran's.
The secretary general of oil exporting group OPEC, of which
Iran is a leading member, said at the same conference that
European countries which together import 450,000 barrels per day
of Iranian oil, would struggle to find alternative supplies in
the event of a ban.
The three leading EU importers of Iranian oil -- Italy,
Spain and Greece -- are also at the centre of Europe's sovereign
debt crisis.
Having to find alternative supplies of potentially pricier
oil than their regular Iranian crude could intensify their
economic problems by fuelling inflation.
Shmatko said that rather than banning oil sales, countries
concerned about Tehran's nuclear plans, which many governments
suspect includes a weapons programme, should seek a diplomatic
resolution to the conflict.
"As far as the nuclear programme of Iran is concerned, we
try to discuss these issues in other forums, for example the UN
security council," he said.
