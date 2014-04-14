DUBAI, April 14 Iran and Russia will find it
hard to agree any oil or gas trade deal because they are rivals
in both markets, Iran's deputy oil minister for international
trade said on Monday.
Iran and Russia have been discussing various ways of
increasing bilateral trade, including Moscow possibly taking up
to 500,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil in exchange for Russian
goods that Iran needs.
Washington says such a deal would go against the terms of
the interim nuclear deal between world powers and Iran
But Ali Majedi, Iran's deputy oil minister for international
affairs and trade, said Moscow and Tehran would struggle to
agree such a deal.
"Many people think oil and gas is the main issue but this
is very difficult because both countries are producers and
exporters of oil and gas," Ali Majedi told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
Moscow and Tehran want to improve relations by increasing
bilateral trade, which is currently very low. But striking a
barter deal involving oil or gas is far harder with a major fuel
exporter than with major oil importers like China, he said.
"Russia is a producer and exporter of oil, therefore this is
not easy ... There is no way that Iran will receive some of the
oil from Russia. Maybe vice-versa, maybe. But not now," he said
on the sidelines of the Middle East Petroleum and Gas
Conference.
"Maybe this is one way but it's not easy and up to now no
contract, no agreement, has been signed between the two
countries. But the negotiation is continuing."
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren, editing by David Evans)