Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW May 16 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that talks with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh in Moscow on Thursday had not produced a final agreement on a potential oil-for-goods deal between the countries.
"We did not reach a final agreement," Novak told reporters, adding that he hoped a deal could be agreed in time for an inter-governmental meeting in the autumn.
Reuters reported in April that Iran and Russia had made progress on a barter deal that could be worth up to $20 billion under which Moscow would provide Russian equipment and goods in exchange for Iranian oil. (Reprting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.