UPDATE 3-U.S. extends sanctions relief under Iran nuclear deal
* Trump move shows support for Obama era nuclear deal with Iran
MOSCOW Feb 4 Iran has been discussing possible oil sales to top Russian crude oil producer Rosneft, Kremlin-controlled RIA news agency cited Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying in Moscow on Thursday. (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Trump move shows support for Obama era nuclear deal with Iran
HOUSTON, May 17 Halliburton Co said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Dave Lesar will retire on June 1 and be replaced by Jeff Miller, Lesar's longtime deputy and fellow board member.