FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosneft, Iran's NIOC eye $30 billion in oil and gas projects
Sections
Featured
India factory activity barely grows in October as GST stings
Economy
India factory activity barely grows in October as GST stings
Bangladesh delaying accord on repatriating Rohingya: Myanmar
Myanmar
Bangladesh delaying accord on repatriating Rohingya: Myanmar
Sony revives AI project with updated robot dog
Editor's Picks
Sony revives AI project with updated robot dog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 1, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Rosneft, Iran's NIOC eye $30 billion in oil and gas projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft and the National Iranian Oil Company have signed a road map on the implementation of “strategic” projects in Iran with total investments worth up to $30 billion, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

He said the deal paved the way for legally-binding documents to be signed within a year. Output from the joint project is seen plateauing at 55 million tonnes per year (1.1 million barrels per day), he said.

It is not yet clear how the investments will be split between the two companies.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.