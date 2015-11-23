TEHRAN Nov 23 Long-term supply contracts, the
backbone of Moscow's gas deals with most European clients,
should stay in place and not be replaced with an alternative
mechanism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Speaking during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)
Summit in Tehran, Putin also said that Russia planned to supply
Asia with 128 billion cubic metres of gas per year.
Russian energy giant Gazprom has begun
experimenting, selling some of its gas at spot tenders amid talk
that it might increase a spot element in some contracts in
future as well.
