DUBAI Nov 23 Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said after talks in Tehran with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday that Tehran was seeking greater cooperation with Moscow in the energy, banking and transportation sectors.

"There are a lot of projects in the oil and gas sector and electricity that we can work on together," Rouhani told a televised news conference. "We also discussed expanding banking relations as one of the pillars of our mutual ties."

He said several memorandums of understanding had been signed, showing "the ties between Iran and Russia are growing day by day."