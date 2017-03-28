March 28 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia could use Iranian military bases to fight terrorists in Syria on a "case by case basis."

Zarif said that regional issues, including Syria, would be discussed at a meeting in the Kremlin later on Tuesday. An Iranian delegation, including President Hassan Rouhani, arrived in Moscow on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)