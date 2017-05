MOSCOW, April 15 A meeting between Vladimir Putin and Qassem Soleimani, the commander of foreign operations for Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, is not on the Russian president's agenda, RIA news agency quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Friday.

Three sources told Reuters on Friday that Soleimani had flown to Moscow for talks with Russia's military and leadership. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)