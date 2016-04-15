MOSCOW, April 15 Iranian Major General Qassem
Soleimani has flown to Moscow for talks with Russia's military
and political leadership, three sources with knowledge of his
trip said on Friday.
"General Soleimani travelled to Moscow last night to discuss
issues including the delivery of S300s and further military
cooperation," one senior Iranian security official told Reuters,
referring to an air defence system Russia is supplying Iran.
A Kremlin spokesman said that a meeting with Soleimani was
not on Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in ANKARA and Lidia Kelly in
MOSCOW; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)