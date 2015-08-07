MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The White House said on Friday it could not confirm reports that the head of Iran's elite military Quds Force, who is subject to a U.N. travel ban, has visited Russia.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said reports of the trip are "an indication of ongoing concerns" the United States has with Iran's behavior.
Qassem Soleimani, chief of the force, which is an overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards, talked with senior Russian officials in Moscow in July, an Iranian official said on Friday. Two U.S. security sources earlier confirmed a media report that Soleimani visited Russia. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.