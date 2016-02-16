MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia could deliver up to 100 of
its Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100) short-haul passenger aircraft
to Iran, Interfax news agency quoted the vice-president of
Russia's state-controlled United Aircarft Corporation as saying
on Tuesday.
The lifting of economic sanctions on Iran has brought the
Middle East nation back into the global commerce arena, boosting
aircraft demand from the region's carriers while Sukhoi seeks
markets for the first Russian-designed passenger plane built
after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"We have studied the potential market, as well as the needs
of Iranian airlines as far as regional jets are concerned.
According to various estimates, one can talk of up to 100 (SSJ
100) units there," Interfax quoted Vladislav Masalov as saying
on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.
He gave no time frame or any further detail on possible
sales of the planes to Iran.
United Aircarft Corporation is the body that consolidated
the assets of Russia's private and state-controlled civilian and
military aircraft makers, including Sukhoi Civil Aircraft
Company.
Sukhoi, better known as a producer of military aircraft,
said in November that it plans to boost annual production of
short-haul jets to 200 from 60 by 2020, banking on demand from
at least five Middle East customers, including Iran.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Goodman)