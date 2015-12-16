MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia may cut or cancel import duties on agricultural produce, mainly vegetables and fruits, from Iran, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying by the ministry's press service on Wednesday.

A decision in principle by global powers to lift sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme has stirred other nations, including Russia, into seeking closer ties with energy-rich Iran.

Russia's economy ministry said Ulyukayev met Iranian Industry Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization conference in Kenya.

"We offer serious steps aimed at improving trade conditions for the Iranians, meaning a cut, and even cancellation of customs tariff, mainly for agricultural goods - vegetables and fruits," the ministry quoted Ulyukayev as saying.

It also said trade turnover between the two countries fell 23.6 percent in January-October to just over $1 billion. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)